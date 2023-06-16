Ascent Group LLC Sells 604 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ascent Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,553 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $4,323,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 10,429 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COP. Barclays dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.32.

NYSE COP opened at $104.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

