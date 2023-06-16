Ascent Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Ascent Group LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,138.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.89 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $69.09 and a one year high of $77.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.187 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

