Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Aspira Women’s Health Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of AWH stock opened at $3.02 on Thursday. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $16.50.
Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million.
Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.
