Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target Cut to C$0.80 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.50 to C$0.80 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.80 to C$1.31 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.82.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TSE ACB opened at C$0.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$242.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of C$0.66 and a 52-week high of C$2.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.09.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada. It is also involved in the distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in the European Union (EU); distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in various international markets, including Australia, Caribbeans, South America, and Israel; and distribution and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States (U.S.) market.

