Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target Lowered to C$1.50 at ATB Capital

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by ATB Capital from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.80 to C$1.31 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.82.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Aurora Cannabis Trading Up 1.4 %

ACB opened at C$0.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$242.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 3.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.09. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of C$0.66 and a one year high of C$2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.08.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada. It is also involved in the distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in the European Union (EU); distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in various international markets, including Australia, Caribbeans, South America, and Israel; and distribution and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States (U.S.) market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.