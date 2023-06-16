Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $220.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.61. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.61 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The stock has a market cap of $91.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

