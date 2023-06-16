Auxier Asset Management Cuts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Auxier Asset Management cut its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,939,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,663 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,486,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,399,439,000 after purchasing an additional 366,695 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $3,033,348,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $135.89 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.10 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $239.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.88 and its 200 day moving average is $153.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

