Auxier Asset Management Has $4.01 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Auxier Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. MKT Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.40.

Insider Activity at Apple

Apple Stock Performance

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $186.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $186.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

