Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AWX opened at $2.25 on Thursday. Avalon has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $4.40.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.64 million during the quarter.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

