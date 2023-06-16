Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Hits New 52-Week High at $59.06

Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.06 and last traded at $58.99, with a volume of 6852 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.54.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.87 and a 200-day moving average of $56.42.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Avantis International Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVDE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,759,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2,206.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 119,139 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,461,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.