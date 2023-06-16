Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Hits New 52-Week High at $74.49

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.49 and last traded at $74.42, with a volume of 14956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.22.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVUS. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $281,625,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,239,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,757,000 after purchasing an additional 323,609 shares during the period. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,703,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,860,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,842,000 after buying an additional 439,530 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,208,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,680,000 after buying an additional 52,829 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.