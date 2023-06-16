Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Holdings Boosted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 816,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,713 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 1.64% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $55,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $281,625,000. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $141,703,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,916,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,320,000 after acquiring an additional 409,272 shares in the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,012,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $21,901,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $74.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $75.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.67.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

