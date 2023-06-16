Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.25 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASM opened at $0.67 on Friday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.10 million, a P/E ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average is $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines ( NYSE:ASM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 378.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 45,454 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 22,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 596,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 186,433 shares during the period. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

