Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.88

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.88 and last traded at $32.74, with a volume of 124895 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on AXTA shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.06.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 65.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,806,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $781,670,000 after buying an additional 10,208,408 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,744,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $436,886,000 after buying an additional 284,713 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,892,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,445,000 after buying an additional 803,925 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,650,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $504,329,000 after buying an additional 203,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,883,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $302,672,000 after buying an additional 2,944,248 shares during the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

