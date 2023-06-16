B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 23,474 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,474 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $7,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 198.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.78 and a 52-week high of $49.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.46.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

