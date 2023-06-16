B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,364 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 0.5% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $21,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.68.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $158.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

