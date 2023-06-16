B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,877 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $940,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $477,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $218.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $228.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

