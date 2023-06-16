B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 942 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,015,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $247.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.28. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The firm has a market cap of $127.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.83.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

