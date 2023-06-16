B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,083,098,000 after acquiring an additional 760,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,541,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,510,000 after acquiring an additional 345,498 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,580,608,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $98.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.44. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

