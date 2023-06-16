B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,337 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $20,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,404,472 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $499,553,000 after purchasing an additional 32,981 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,947,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Insider Activity

Visa Stock Performance

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $226.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $423.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.49. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.