B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK stock opened at $91.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.91 and a 200 day moving average of $97.91. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

