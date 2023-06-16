B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,512 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 133,204 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in F. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 291,643 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 92,651 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 575,064 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 337,572 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 153,141 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.8 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.45. The company has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on F. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

