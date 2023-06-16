B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 4,130 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,518 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,652,000 after buying an additional 81,527 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $69.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.59 and a 200-day moving average of $62.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $71.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

