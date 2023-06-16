B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 7,260 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 0.8% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $31,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its stake in AbbVie by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 16,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in AbbVie by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,570,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,483,000 after purchasing an additional 46,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management raised its position in AbbVie by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $135.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $239.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.11. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.10 and a 1-year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

