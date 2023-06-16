B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 78,588 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 639,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,588 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $7,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Motco bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Trading Up 1.5 %

ET opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.52. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 91.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,380,177.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $6,135,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 59,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,892,912.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,380,177.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,749,300 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.