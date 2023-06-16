B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $237,487,000. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,301,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,198 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,268,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,692 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $68.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

