B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker
Stryker Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $295.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $286.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.04. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $306.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94.
Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.
Stryker Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.67%.
Stryker Company Profile
Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.
