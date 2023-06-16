B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,913 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

EFA stock opened at $73.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.35. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $74.05.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.