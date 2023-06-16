B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,677 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $18,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 64,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Foundation Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $438,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 8,039,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,923,000 after buying an additional 159,522 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,034,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,705,000 after buying an additional 20,608 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $39.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.99 and a 200 day moving average of $43.19. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.