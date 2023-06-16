B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 833,427 shares of company stock valued at $29,709,706. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Stock Up 1.1 %

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $125.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $129.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.