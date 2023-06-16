B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% in the third quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $185.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.11 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 106.53%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

