B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $6.13 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 3.5% during the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of WM stock opened at $164.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.29. The company has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.89 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

