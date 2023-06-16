B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $6.23 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $258.19 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $272.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.04 and a 200-day moving average of $250.34.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

