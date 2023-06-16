B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $6.52 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,561 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,005.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of IWR opened at $72.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.16 and a 200-day moving average of $69.75.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

