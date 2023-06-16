B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $6.94 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,756 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,148,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544,319 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $751,276,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $398,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,744 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $204,728,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 199.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $359,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,568 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $3,241,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,190,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,293,879.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total transaction of $8,729,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at $118,866,402.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $3,241,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,190,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,293,879.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 270,758 shares of company stock worth $54,612,872. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $243.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.57 billion, a PE ratio of 386.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.72 and its 200 day moving average is $186.62. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $244.86.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.85.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

