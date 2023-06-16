B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $6.95 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,093 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $6,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000.

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.44 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $99.96 and a 52 week high of $100.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.31.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

