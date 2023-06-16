B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $7.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $7,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLV. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,511,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,360,000 after purchasing an additional 669,318 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,199,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BLV stock opened at $74.76 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $83.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.40.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.