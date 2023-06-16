B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 0.9% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $34,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $302.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $293.52 and a 200 day moving average of $304.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

