B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 253.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 56,496 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $5,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 969.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,835,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,130,000 after buying an additional 9,822,344 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,159,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,542 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8,387.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,628,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,436 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,984 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,480,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,505 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW opened at $109.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.39. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $69.49 and a one year high of $109.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

