B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,970 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 16,530 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.9% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $77,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,465,000. Foundation Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 21,554 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,849,879 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,362,198,000 after purchasing an additional 206,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 11,015 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.23.

Shares of MSFT opened at $348.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $310.84 and a 200 day moving average of $273.47. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $349.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

