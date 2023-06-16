B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 42,248 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $7,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 40,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 21,883 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 68,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 6.9% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,226,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,362,000 after purchasing an additional 196,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $30.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $35.79.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.04%.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.