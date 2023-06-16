B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,211 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 0.7% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $28,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 487.1% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 27,805 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 156,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $370.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $335.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.97. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $371.77.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

