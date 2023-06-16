B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,704 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $204,680,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $33,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $104.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $125.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on COP. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Societe Generale raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.32.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

