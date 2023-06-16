B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $6,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VAW. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $179.41 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $189.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

