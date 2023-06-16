B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,468 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,779,668,000 after purchasing an additional 146,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,124,296,000 after acquiring an additional 71,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,194,412,000 after acquiring an additional 123,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Adobe from $385.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $439.83.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe Stock Up 2.4 %

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $490.91 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $495.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $387.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.