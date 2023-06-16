B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 980,490 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 36,580 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.2% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $127,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in Apple by 9.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.40.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $186.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $186.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

