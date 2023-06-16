B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,926 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its holdings in Starbucks by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $101.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.61. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $70.35 and a one year high of $115.48.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.