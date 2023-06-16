B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,348 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,725 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $7,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 185,102 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,624,000 after acquiring an additional 17,981 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 397.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 34,936 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 27,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 642,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,369,000 after acquiring an additional 283,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 0.6 %

AEM opened at $50.42 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

