B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,403 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,164,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,365,000 after buying an additional 60,224 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 163,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of BX opened at $92.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.01, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $110.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.78 and a 200-day moving average of $85.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 27,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.11 per share, with a total value of $1,275,833.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,183.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11,022,343 shares of company stock worth $19,118,535 and sold 3,430,100 shares worth $43,380,183. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

