B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,428 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $6,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $46.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.27. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $49.33.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1254 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.